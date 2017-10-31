50 Leftover Turkey Recipes to Try with Your Kids

What’s a cook to do with all of the leftover turkey after Thanksgiving dinner has come and gone?

After the thrill of the traditional Black Friday sandwiches wears off, avoid turkey fatigue and offer your kids a lesson in variety. You will be inspired by these 50 ways to prepare cooked turkey. Some recipes you may recognize, and some may be totally new approaches for your family.

Why not get the kids involved? Show them this list. Take a poll. Ask them which meals sounds tasty. Then let them hunt down recipes online. Design your own family favorites drawing from the results you create in your very own test kitchen. You will be amazed what you can do with this incredibly versatile poultry. Go ahead and see what new family traditions you can create.

