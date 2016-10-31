The New Domesticity: A Sense of Style

“She was born with a built-in fashion flair. That sense of style governed not only what she bought but the way she wore it.” A friend recently gave me a 1994 issue of Town & Country featuring a tribute to the late Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Among Jackie’s many noteworthy accomplishments is the inescapable reality that her sense of style set a standard for many in the 1960s.

As I read the articles devoted to the iconic first lady, I began to picture how families would have dressed at the time. Admittedly, my images tended to be media-driven and idyllic. Yet I couldn’t help but think about the importance of caring about one’s appearance and what that means for us as parents today. This may seem like a trivial subject; but personal appearance often speaks volumes. This month, let’s encourage our children to express themselves with the true flair of healthy confidence, consideration of others, and maybe even their very own sense of STYLE.

