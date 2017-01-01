BEST OF VANCOUVER 2017

Vancouver Family Magazine readers recently voted on their favorite local hotspots. Check out the winning businesses!





Best Date Night

Cinetopia

Two locations:

8700 NE Vancouver Mall Dr‎.

Vancouver, WA 98662

360-448-4100

11700 SE 7th St.

Vancouver, WA 98683

360-213-2800

Drawing moviegoers from far beyond its Vancouver origins, Cinetopia has been perfecting the art of the movie going experience since 2005, and has since grown from one Cascade Park location to 3 additional locations. The luxury and comfort make the classic dinner and a movie date night delightfully unique, with a full restaurant and cozy living room style cinema viewing areas.

*Best of Vancouver 9th year running!

Best Kids’ Retail Clothing

Target

Various Vancouver locations

You had us at one stop shop. From newborns through teens, Target’s style and price are just right. The only problem: you’re guaranteed to walk out with more than you planned to purchase.

Best Public Park

Esther Short Park

Between Columbia and Esther Streets, and 6th and 8th Streets, downtown Vancouver.

Traditionally considered the oldest public square in the state of Washington, Esther Short Park truly is the jewel of Vancouver. Throughout the year, crowds flock to events here such as movies in the park, the Recycled Arts Festival, and Vancouver Farmers Market. It’s also the scene of choice for cooling off in the coolest water feature in town.

*Best of Vancouver 9th year running!

Best Family Night

Big Al’s

16615 SE 18th St.

Vancouver, WA 98683

360- 944-6118

Not one, but two full bowling alleys with 42 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, including 12 plush VIP lanes, provide endless hours of entertainment for the whole family. Add a full restaurant, plus an arcade, and it’s no wonder Big Al’s is family night central year round.

*Best of Vancouver 9th year running!

Best Kids’ Fun Spot

Dizzy Castle

11606 NE 66th St.

Vancouver, WA 98662

360-885-PLAY (7529)

Unpredictable weather makes indoor recreation a must in our neck of the woods, especially for kids. Dizzy Castle is a kids’ dream come true, with a whimsical castle, dragon and pirate ship, and dedicated toddler area. Parents are fully cared for too, with tall ceilings to encourage parents to play with their kids, and a lounge/cafe area for parents’ break time. They even check out iPads to parents for no extra charge. Because we all know when mommy and daddy aren’t happy, no one’s happy.

Best Toy Store

Kazoodles

13503 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Suite B-3

Vancouver, WA 98684

360-699-9200

Kid-powered toys that are designed to inspire children’s imagination are the specialty at this mom and pop shop that also hosts “crafternoon” activities and other special events.

*Best of Vancouver 9th year running!

Best Guys’ Night Out

It’s a tie!

Heathen Brewing

5612 NE 119th St

Vancouver, WA 98686

Feral Public House

1109 Washington St.

Vancouver, WA 98660

360-836-5255

Main Event Sports Grill

Two locations:

800 Main St.

Vancouver, WA 98660

360-448-7146

3200 SE 164th Ave. Suite 204

Vancouver, WA 98683

360-828-8583

Whether it’s after a busy day at the office, a back breaking day on the job, or a full day at home with the kids, guys in Clark County are unwinding at these popular restaurants and breweries.

Best Ladies’ Night

It’s a tie!

Niche Wine Bar

1013 Main St.

Vancouver, WA, 98660

360-980-8352

Main Event Sports Grill

Two locations:

800 Main St.

Vancouver, WA 98660

360-448-7146

3200 SE 164th Ave. Suite 204

Vancouver, WA 98683

360-828-8583

When gals get together, there’s bound to be lots of gabbing, lots of laughter, and lots of fun. Gals in Clark County are flocking to these locations that set the tone for all of the above.

Best Formal Cuisine

It’s a tie!

Roots

19215 SE 34th St. Suite 110

Camas, WA 98607

360-260-3001

Lapellah

2520 Columbia House Blvd., Suite 108

Vancouver, WA 98661

360-828-7911

Focus on locally farmed produce and stellar atmospheres set Roots and Lapellah apart.

Best Pizza Place

Blind Onion

Various Vancouver locations

360-597-4898

A Vancouver favorite for years, with all the traditional pizza combinations, plus some of the most unique recipes around.

Best Family Dinner Experience

Red Robin

Various Vancouver locations

360-892-1121

It’s not easy juggling energetic toddlers or moody teenagers while attempting an enjoyable dinner out with the family, but Red Robin has family dining down to a science. The usual crayons and colorable menus are just the beginning: balloons, appearances by Red the Robin, and kid-friendly menu items have transformed the family dining experience in Clark County.

Best Consignment Clothing

Spanky’s

13503 SE Mill Plain Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98684

360-260-0791

Long before it was the most popular way to shop, Spanky’s was blazing the consignment trail with quality used clothing, shoes, accessories, baby gear and furniture. Get credit for your old clothes, and get the highest quality and best brands for a fraction of the cost of new.

Best Baby Boutique

Tiny Hinys

10910 NE Fourth Plain Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98662

360-885-2786

You can’t miss the historic farmhouse turned paradise for all things baby and kid, located right on Fourth Plain in Orchards. Shop hundreds of gently used baby gear and clothing items, with new inventory constantly on arrival.

Best Spa Salon

Spoiled Spa and Salon

5500 NE 109th Ct.

Vancouver, WA 98662

360-828-5411

Facials, hair, makeup, massage, and even a sauna and Jacuzzi all beckon anyone in need of some serious pampering. Men are also “spoiled” with hot towel shaves and haircuts.

Best Burger

Killer Burger

1525 SE 164th Ave.

Vancouver, WA 98683

360-836-5274

Peanut butter pickle bacon burger? Yes, please! It might be the most unusual burger combo you’ve ever heard, but it also happens to be, well, killer. Top it off with all the fries you can eat and lots of rock and roll.

Best Family Fitness

Firstenburg Community Center

700 NE 136th Ave.

Vancouver, WA 98684

360-487-7001