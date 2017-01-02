VFM Now

Children’s Festival 2017

Category:

Community, Editor's Picks, Family Fun, Recreation, Special Events & Programs

0

Vancouver Family Magazine is thrilled to announce our 11th annual Children’s Festival on March 4, 2017 at Vancouver Mall, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Families are invited to enjoy a day of free activities including face painting, balloon art, dance performances, interactive demonstrations, samples, prizes, games, and more. All activities are free!

Local family friendly businesses are invited to participate in this event that provides an invaluable opportunity to interact with the SW Washington community. Contact Nikki Klock for information on how to become an exhibitor.

Event sponsored by:

 

 

 

 

Tags: , ,

About Author

Vancouver Family Magazine is a monthly family magazine with a mission to strengthen a sense of community by providing Southwest Washington families with comprehensive and locally based resources and information regarding parenting, education, news, community events and personalities, recreation, and more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *