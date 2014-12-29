VFM Now

‘Couve Youth Art Contest

Vancouver Family Magazine & Art ala Carte present the first annual

‘Couve Youth Art Contest

Youth ages 5-17 enter visual arts works between January 2-March 31, 2015.

'Couve-Youth-Art-COntest

  • Create your art at home or drop in to Art ala Carte during open studio times for an “all you can make” art bar experience. Drop-in rates: $9-$11, discounts for families on government assistance.
  • Submit your art to Art ala Carte, 5305 NE 121st St #306, Vancouver, during open studio hours Friday or Saturday, no later than March 31, 2015.
  • Art will be judged by Aria Leighty of Art ala Carte, Keno Leighty of South Pacific, Amanda Wilson of Painting Glory, and Tara Thackeray of Tara Thackeray Photography.
  • Winning art will be published in the June 2015 issue of Vancouver Family Magazine.
  • Winners will be notified by April 30, 2015
  • All art entrants will be invited to a reception celebrating the winning artists.

3 Age Categories:

Ages 5-7

Ages 8-11

Ages 12-17

Rules: Artwork must be genuine artwork by child. Plagiarism will result in disqualification.

Click here for the entry form: Vancouver Family Magazine Art entry form-edit 12-3

 

Vancouver Family Magazine is a monthly family magazine with a mission to strengthen a sense of community by providing Southwest Washington families with comprehensive and locally based resources and information regarding parenting, education, news, community events and personalities, recreation, and more.

