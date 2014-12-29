‘Couve Youth Art Contest
Vancouver Family Magazine & Art ala Carte present the first annual
‘Couve Youth Art Contest
Youth ages 5-17 enter visual arts works between January 2-March 31, 2015.
- Create your art at home or drop in to Art ala Carte during open studio times for an “all you can make” art bar experience. Drop-in rates: $9-$11, discounts for families on government assistance.
- Submit your art to Art ala Carte, 5305 NE 121st St #306, Vancouver, during open studio hours Friday or Saturday, no later than March 31, 2015.
- Art will be judged by Aria Leighty of Art ala Carte, Keno Leighty of South Pacific, Amanda Wilson of Painting Glory, and Tara Thackeray of Tara Thackeray Photography.
- Winning art will be published in the June 2015 issue of Vancouver Family Magazine.
- Winners will be notified by April 30, 2015
- All art entrants will be invited to a reception celebrating the winning artists.
3 Age Categories:
Ages 5-7
Ages 8-11
Ages 12-17
Rules: Artwork must be genuine artwork by child. Plagiarism will result in disqualification.
Click here for the entry form: Vancouver Family Magazine Art entry form-edit 12-3
by Nikki Klock
Hi Ruth–Yes children can enter as many times as they like. Thanks!-
by Ruth
Hello, can you please tell me if a child is allowed to submit more than one entry? Thank you!-