You’ve seen people standing at the exit of the Target parking lot, or at a freeway on-ramp. Maybe you’ve seen them downtown, in the park, or walking along the street carrying all their possessions with them. These are members of Vancouver’s homeless community, forced by various circumstances to sleep in their car, couch surf at friends’ homes, take up residence in a weekly motel, a shelter, or maybe even stay outdoors, on the street.

Regardless of the circumstances that brought them to housing insecurity, each person’s story is scarred with heartache. And while desperation leaves them feeling isolated from the rest of society, the bond of humanity continues to connect us all.

We may not be in a position to solve the problem of homelessness, but we can do something to reach out. One way is to assemble and hand out homeless care kits. These necessity-filled, gallon-sized, zip top bags are perfect for gifting to people in the homeless community.

