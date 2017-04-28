When Rescue Animals Rescue Us

Adoption continues to gain popularity for people looking to add a pet to their family. When you adopt, you not only save an animal’s life, you also get a great pet that is usually already house trained. You save money by not paying expensive breeder fees. You get to choose an animal whose personality and disposition are the best match for you, and you make room for other animals in an overburdened shelter. And consider this: pet ownership is actually good for your health.

Animals benefit their companions psychologically, emotionally, and physically as caring for animals can provide satisfaction and fulfillment, as well as a sense of meaning. But the biggest benefit all owners can agree on is that animals provide unconditional love to their human companions. It’s this love that can help heal hurts, calm troubled minds, and soothe sadness. In many cases, rescued pets end up rescuing their new family.

