Countdown to A Stress-free Birthday Celebration

Planning a memorable birthday event can be the highlight of your child’s year, if you maximize the fun and minimize the stress. The best way to increase the magic and decrease the madness is to use a handy checklist so you can start early and get ready gradually. Or if you want to plan your party in one fell swoop a few weeks ahead, this checklist will help you do that, too.

I have been planning and hosting birthday parties for over a decade, and these steps will get you from vision to fruition. Follow these timing tips, and you’ll be able to keep a smile on your face from the day you start planning until the moment the final guest is picked up.

Choose a Theme. Always have a theme. Having a focus will help you plan and execute your party without a hitch. Several months before your party date, brainstorm themes with your guest of honor. See sidebar for theme suggestions.

Make Reservations. If there is one thing I have learned about popular party venues, it’s that they fill up early. Once you have your theme and know you will need a location away from home, get your reservations nailed down tight two- three months in advance.

