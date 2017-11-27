thePOWERof100

Southwest Washington is teeming with charitable organizations that serve, support, and encourage others in order to make our community a better place for all to live. But most of these organizations rely on personal donations to help sustain their efforts. Fortunately, our local community is also filled with compassionate and generous people, able and wanting to help make a real difference. When these two groups are paired successfully, massive waves of meaningful impact are felt for miles around. And during the last year, the SW Washington Chapter of 100 Women Who Care (100WWC) has had the honor of experiencing this phenomenon first hand.

In October 2016, the first meeting of the local chapter of 100WWC was held at Vancouver’s Heathman Lodge in an effort to bring caring women together to make an immediate impact on our community. The group’s concept is surprisingly simple: 100 women gather for a one-hour meeting every three months to choose and support a worthy charity. Each member makes a $100 donation to the selected charity; and when pooled together, an instant impact of $10,000 is the result. By the end of the year, $40,000 is infused into the local economy.

