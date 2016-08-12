Looking for a fun activity to do with your family that will get you outside, encourage other people, and help you express your creativity? Look no further: grab a rock and start painting. Paint something colorful or creative, let it dry, then head out to hide the rocks across Clark County!

What is Vancouver Rocks?

This rock phenomenon started initially in Port Angeles about six months ago when a woman started a group on Facebook called Port Angeles Rocks. It spread across the Washington Peninsula and soon Grays Harbor County had 11,000 members in only a couple of months. Then, Angelique Reagan, a local Vancouver resident got word of things and started a group in Vancouver hoping that it would catch on. She says, “Wow! It’s astonishing! I think we are the biggest [rock] group in the state now. We’ve existed for about 6 weeks and we have over 13,000 members already. We seem to get hundreds of members a day joining our group. There is a lot of joy and excitement here . . . surprisingly, over rocks.” Many states in the country are also picking up on the concept, too and all in a matter of months.

The group’s goal: to inspire creativity in all ages and energize people to explore the area we live in. Find rocks, get some simple painting supplies, and get creative. Need inspiration? Look at Google images or Pinterest for rock painting ideas. All ages can participate and when you’re done, you can take a picture of the rocks before you go out and hide them. If you find a painted rock from our group, you can either keep it and use it as an inspirational piece of décor in your home, or hide it for someone else to find later. Reagan says, “There are constant new posts on the group page around the clock, day and night. This is getting people out and bringing people and families together.”

This activity appeals to single people and large groups alike. Parents often love to paint rocks as much as the kids do. The joy truly comes full circle, too. Reagan explains, “There is so much joy that’s felt during the creation of these painted rocks. There is joy felt in hiding them in anticipating someone else’s smile. Then, there’s joy in finding them, realizing that someone

lovingly spent time to paint it and left it for you to find.” She says that this activity has brought people back to the group where finders became painters, hiders, and joy makers. It brings a sense of community to Vancouver as members connect, interact, and encourage others.

How to get started?

The first thing to remember is that you don’t have to be artistic to join in the fun! There is no artistic ability required – all you have to do is splatter some paint on a rock in some cool colors! Look for plain, mid-size rocks to paint around your yard or in other public areas (don’t trespass or pull rocks out of landscaped gardens). Head home, wash them off, and grab your paint supplies. Make it an afternoon activity with your kids, let the rocks dry outside in the sunshine, then head out after dinner to start hiding them!

With so much ugliness, sadness, and hopelessness in the world right now, we all could use a little bit more happiness! Painting rocks is just one of the ways we can make a small impact on people in our community.

Check out Vancouver Rocks at http://www.facebook.com/groups/1194501230583751.

Top photo courtesy Sabrina Miller-Bleakley‎.