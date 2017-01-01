Sounds of the Symphony: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

Music: it transcends barriers and speaks a language that all people can appreciate. Whether it’s rock and roll, hip hop, or classical, music connects individuals of all ages and walks of life like nothing else. Music also has the ability to enrich lives and ultimately, change lives for the better. For the last 37 years, The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) has harnessed that power and used concerts, education programs, Musicians in the Schools, and the Young Artists Competition to generate enthusiasm for music in young people around Clark County.

To read more, pick up a copy of the December 2016 issue at any of these locations, or view the digital archive copy here.