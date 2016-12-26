Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition Finalists Compete January 8

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) has announced the names of the nine finalists for the 23rd Annual Young Artists Competition. The Live Final round will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vancouver. 89.9 FM All Classical Portland Radio’s Edmund Stone will return as Master of Ceremonies for this highly anticipated event.

Continuing the competition format, nine finalists chosen from the area’s most talented young musicians will compete in three categories: piano, strings and winds/brass. The concert is free and open to the public with no advance ticketing required. Michelle’s Pianos has generously provided two grand pianos for this competition.

The annual competition’s Final Round features students performing their selections in a concert setting before a live audience. The top winners in each of the three categories then perform with VSO at Skyview Concert Hall under the baton of internationally renowned Maestro Salvador Brotons in concerts at Skyview Concert Hall on April 22 and 23. In addition, students will receive a portion of over $5,000 in cash and prize money. Over 60 young musicians (18 and under) from Washington and Oregon submitted audition recordings to VSO for a preliminary round. They were judged by a panel of professional musicians, with the top three finalists chosen in each category.

The nine finalists, by category, are:

STRINGS CATEGORY:

Symphony Koss, violin; 10th grade – Vancouver (WA)

Paul Lee, cello; 11th grade – Portland (OR)

Hanami Froom, violin; 5th grade – Portland (OR)

PIANO CATEGORY:

Trevor Natiuk, piano; 11th grade – Battle Ground (WA)

Christopher Yoon, piano; 11th grade – Portland (OR)

Emily Jeeho Park, piano; 9th grade – Sammamish (WA)

WINDS/BRASS CATEGORY:

Ashley Teng, flute; 10th grade – Camas (WA)

Isabelle Zheng, flute; 11th grade – Portland (OR)

Sara Seulbee Shin, flute; 11th grade – Vancouver (WA)

Contributed by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.