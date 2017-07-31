Wander Woman: Alderbrook Park

Nestled in the forested hills of Brush Prairie lies one of Clark County’s true gems: Alderbrook Park. Over the last two years, I’ve received several requests to visit Alderbrook Park for this column. Now that I have, I have to admit I’m sorry I waited so long. Don’t make the same mistake.

Before our visit, I didn’t know what to expect. Despite the informative website with photos of the stunning landscape, it was clear that the facilities are mostly for weddings and corporate events. While they do have public days, I wasn’t sure if the same activities that were touted for big groups would be available to the public.

As it turned out, I had nothing to worry about.

In fact, our very first encounter was with a drinking fountain that flowed with pink lemonade. That’s right. You lean in for a drink, press the button and . . . pink lemonade comes out instead of water.

The happy surprises didn’t stop there.

To read more, pick up a copy of the August 2017 issue at any of these locations, or view the digital archive copy here.

Find more of my adventures here

Have a favorite gem in Clark County? Let us know in the comments below!