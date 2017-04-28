Wander Woman: Dave’s Killer Magic Shop

Phases. Every kid goes through them. The silly jokes phase, a favorite shirt they want to wear every day phase, or the phase when they figure out the correlation between the speed limit sign and your car’s speedometer.

My 13-year-old son, Isaac, is smack dab in the middle of the magic trick phase. He loves card tricks, dice tricks, coin tricks and cups and balls tricks. He watches YouTube videos and has curated an online wish list of tricks he wants to buy. He is totally into it.

He was thrilled to find a fantastic resource for magic supplies, shows and education right here in Clark County. Dave’s Killer Magic Shop is located on 18th and Main Street and just happens to be the only magic shop in the Vancouver or Portland areas.

To read more, pick up a copy of the May 2017 issue at any of these locations, or view the digital archive copy here.