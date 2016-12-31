Wander Woman: Dicovering Historic Kiggins Theatre

The historic Kiggins Theater may not fit Wander Woman’s criteria for being “hidden,” but there is no doubt it’s one of Vancouver’s gems. Built in 1936 and renovated in 2011, the art deco style Kiggins Theatre was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. That, in my opinion, is gem-worthy.

My boys and I were looking forward to the annual free screening of “The Star Wars Holiday Special” last month. To be honest, the only reason my boys were looking forward to it was because they didn’t know what they were getting into. I was just looking forward to seeing their reaction to this universally scorned 1978 TV special. Rushed into production between the filming of “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “The Empire Strikes Back,” most of the major cast members were wrangled into making an appearance. The special was a mash-up of the hugely popular Star Wars franchise and the stale and fading TV genre, the variety show.

As we entered the theater, one person could be overheard to say, “It lasts two hours. It just feels like an eternity.”

There’s something about bad TV that can bring people together, and that’s exactly what Kiggins gave us the opportunity to do in this family-friendly event. Some folks showed up in costumes, but no costumes were better than the members of the Cloud City Garrison who were kind enough to pose for photos just outside the theater before the show.

My boys’ eyes got big when they saw the old-fashioned bottled sodas and vintage candies at the snack bar, and even though the prices are a bit more modern, we loaded up on goodies to get us through the next two hours.

Photo by Visitor7 via Wikimedia Commons