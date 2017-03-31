Wander Woman: Spring to Life at Pomeroy Farm

Robin Williams said, “Spring is nature’s way of saying, let’s party!”

After the winter we’ve had, we deserve a party, don’t you think? Forget the snowed-in days. The record-breaking months of rain are now behind us (knock on wood). It’s time to think of brighter, sunnier days; and there’s no better place to do it than at Pomeroy Farm’s Country Life Fair.

I drove out to the idyllic farm on Lucia Falls Road in Yacolt to get an idea of what the fair was going to include and was delighted with what I learned.

The Country Life Fair helps fund the living history educational programs Pomeroy Farm runs for grade-schoolers throughout the year. The event is free and perfect for families or anyone interested in learning about some of the arts of country life. Gardeners will delight in the thousands of herbs and plants for sale that they can take home to give their yard and garden a head start on the summer harvest.

To read more, pick up a copy of the April 2017 issue at any of these locations, or view the digital archive copy here.

Find more of my adventures here.

Have a favorite gem in Clark County? Let us know in the comments below!