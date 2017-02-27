Wander Woman: Source Climbing Center

Maybe you’ve passed Source Climbing Center’s impressive three-story building on 12th and Main Street in downtown Vancouver and seen the lime green climbing walls, visible through the tall windows. Like me, maybe you thought rock climbing looked like fun but were unsure how to get started.

Wonder no more! Source Climbing Center is more than happy to introduce you and your kids to the fun sport of rock climbing. An excellent way to start is with Climb 201, a two-hour class for new climbers 12-years-old and up. Along with the $49 cost of the class, you get one week of unlimited climbing, so you can return often and really nail down your skills.

I took my boys and a friend to the class one Wednesday night, and I think we all experienced love at first sight. The kids each eyed the massive walls excitedly, itching to get started. I was impressed with the friendly staff, who took safety and training seriously, but also made the class and climbing a lot of fun.

To read more, pick up a copy of the March 2017 issue at any of these locations, or view the digital archive copy here.

