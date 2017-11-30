Wander Woman: Taking Time for Teatime

When I made reservations at Sweet Peas Tea Room in Battle Ground, I knew I needed some different adventure buddies to come along with me. My boys—and many of their friends—have been great sports, accompanying me on all of my Wander Woman assignments (bless their hearts, even contra dancing). But, for a proper, English-style tea experience, I needed to bring along some girls.

Thankfully, my two darling great-nieces were more than happy to help me. Hannah, age 10, and Gemma, age 7, approached this assignment with enthusiasm, both excited to “feel fancy and grown up.”

I looked forward to spending time with two delightful little girls whom I usually only see on holidays and other family get-togethers. As our chatting flowed fast and giggly on our ride to Sweet Peas, I thought we might exhaust all our conversation topics before we even got there. As it turned out, I didn’t have anything to worry about.

