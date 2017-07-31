Little Known Library Resources

Written atop the home page of the Fort Vancouver Regional Library’s (FVRL) website at www.fvrl.org is an invitation to Explore the Possibilities. The possibilities to which it is referring are potentially endless, and the invitation to explore is open to virtually everyone. Yet the library’s free, online resources and databases are some of the most uncharted and underutilized treasures in Clark County. And you don’t even have to be inside the walls of the library to access the majority of them. (Next to the title of each resource or website is an icon depicting its accessibility. Some are available in certain libraries only, while others are available in all of the branches. And some can be accessed outside of the library with a library card, while others are freely available.)

Where to Begin

Figuring out where to begin in the exploration of this massive new world can feel daunting. But there’s no need to fear. Help is literally a click away. Located on the right-hand side of the FVRL home page is a yellow rectangle labeled “Ask a Librarian.” By clicking it, you’ll gain access to chatting with a librarian during business hours or submitting a form 24/7 with your questions and requests for assistance. Got general questions, specific questions, homework questions, or even questions about your questions? Librarians can help answer them all and guide you to related resources.

Of course, there is always the option of exploring independently.

To read more, pick up a copy of the August 2017 issue at any of these locations, or view the digital archive copy here.