Wander Woman: Going Back in Time on a Fort Vancouver Lantern Tour

Who needs a time machine when Fort Vancouver can transport you back to February 1846 with nothing more than a candle lantern and some fantastic volunteers in costume?

The rain stopped one cool, February evening just long enough for me, my 12-year-old son, Isaac, and his 13-year-old friend, Thomas, to join Fort Vancouver’s very popular lantern tour. We arrived fifteen minutes prior to the tour and were taken from the electric light of the front office, virtually back in time to the candle lit bake house to await the tour.

To set the scene, a costumed volunteer explained that in February of 1846, feelings between the American settlers and the British settlers at Hudson’s Bay Company were starting to get a bit prickly.

Photos by Afton Nelson.