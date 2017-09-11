Homework Headquarters: 6 Smart Study Stations That Spell School Year Success

Homework may not be your child’s favorite part of the school year, but it’s no secret that completing those after-school assignments can lead to academic success. Help the students in your household develop good study habits and tackle their homework with confidence by creating at least one of these well-stocked study stations within your home.

1. A Desk in the Bedroom

This option is ideal for students who need a designated work space away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the family. While a bedroom desk may not be the best choice for students who need homework help or frequent reminders to stay on task, it works well for both older students and self-motivated learners. Consider a high loft bed with a desk underneath when floor space is at a premium.

2. A Family Work Zone

Some families designate an entire room in their house as a family work zone, and equip the space with computers and printers, as well as a table or desk for writing and big, comfy chairs for reading and studying. Art and craft supplies are often found here too, since these rooms are designed with both productivity and creativity in mind.

Kids who like company while doing homework thrive in this kind of environment, since siblings are close by working on projects of their own. Loft spaces, basements, attics and spare bedrooms all lend themselves to becoming a family work zone with the right furniture and accessories.

3. A Central Command Center

Love the idea of a family work zone, but don’t have the space? A small desk in the kitchen or family room can serve as a work space for the whole family, especially when there are cabinets for storage either above or below. Think about where you keep items like calendars, school papers and the family computer in your home. You probably already have a central command center of sorts; stash some scissors, pens, paper and glue sticks there, and you have a simple study station ready to go.

4. A Multi-Purpose Office

Mom or Dad’s home office can easily double as your family’s homework headquarters. Standard office supplies will already be on hand, and it is already a room that has been designed with work in mind. For younger students, clear a space on the desk or tuck a small table and chair into a corner of the room so they can work on their assignments while you work on yours.

To make this arrangement work with older students, consider assigning designated office hours so every member of the family knows when he or she can expect to use the space.

5. A Rolling Homework Cart

Need some flexibility in your life? Keep in mind that your homework headquarters doesn’t have to be stationary. Invest in a rolling homework cart and students can do homework almost anywhere. Notebooks, file folders, writing supplies, paper and even laptops and printers can be stored on these carts, especially if you invest in one with at least three shelves. And with this option, you enjoy the added bonus of easy cleanup and out-of-the-way storage, since the cart can be rolled into an inconspicuous closet or alcove once homework is completed.

6. The Kitchen Table

Despite objections from parents, the kitchen table remains a popular homework spot among kids. There’s just something so appealing (and convenient) about spreading your books and papers across the very surface where your family eats dinner every evening. If this is the study space your kids insist on using, keep it clutter-free by storing supplies nearby.

Creating a designated study space within your home, whether simple or elaborate, sends the message that your family values both homework and education. It’s one of the easiest, but most important, things you can do to help your children achieve school year success.