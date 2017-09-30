The Power of Positive Coaching

Whether it’s trying to fit in with the right group at school, striving to get noticed by a college scout, or simply learning how to navigate the changing world of technology, today’s youth—especially athletes—are being pulled in a variety of different directions. For this reason, setting a tone of positivity and encouragement from coaches to players both on and off the court and field is incredibly important. Positive coaching methods have proven to engage players, provide them with tools to cope, and help them deepen their commitment to their specific sport as well as to their overall values.

Enter Positive Coaching Alliance.

Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) is a national non-profit organization that helps provide kids with positive sports experiences through resources and partnerships with parents, government officials, community leaders, and coaches. Their goal is not only to create better athletes, but to help create better people who are equipped with important life skills and the ability to ignite change in their peer circle, community and beyond.

To read more, pick up a copy of the October 2017 issue at any of these locations, or view the digital archive copy here.